Unity in Diversity: Punjab Congress' Stand Against Rumors

Punjab Congress President Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday rebuffed allegations of factionalism within his party. Addressing supporters, he declared that his primary goal was to secure victory in the 2027 assembly elections, rather than pursuing the chief ministerial position.

Warring accused the ruling AAP and BJP of fabricating rumors of infighting due to the absence of substantial criticisms against Congress. He reinforced that the party, unified and committed, aims to restore governance benefiting all, irrespective of the chief minister nominee in 2027.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, echoing Warring's sentiments, promised to reinstate MGNREGA provisions if Congress comes to power both in Punjab and at the Centre. He strongly criticized the current BJP-led government's selective focus and pledged Congress's dedication to the welfare of the underprivileged.

