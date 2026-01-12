Left Menu

KPop Demon Hunters Dominates Golden Globes: A Triumph for Diversity and Music

Netflix's 'KPop Demon Hunters' clinched major wins at the 83rd Golden Globes, including Best Animated Motion Picture and Best Original Song for 'Golden'. Directed by Maggie Kang, it marks a historic win for Asian women in the industry. The film's soundtrack also topped Billboard's charts.

KPop Demon Hunters wins big at Golden Globes (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
'KPop Demon Hunters' made a strong mark at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, securing the prestigious titles of Best Animated Motion Picture and Best Original Song for 'Golden'. This double win followed its recent Critics Choice Awards success.

Director Maggie Kang made history as the first Asian woman to take home the Best Animated Motion Picture award. In her poignant acceptance speech, Kang highlighted the film's focus on showcasing powerful, yet quirky female characters, reflecting a diverse portrayal of women.

The film's track 'Golden', performed by HUNTR/X, also made history as the first K-pop song to earn a Golden Globe. Lead singer EJAE, in an emotional address, shared her personal journey from rejection to triumph, dedicating the award to those facing hardships and promoting resilience.

