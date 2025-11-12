Unveiling Delhi's Haunting Past: Ghosted by Eric Chopra

Eric Chopra's latest literary venture, 'Ghosted: Delhi's Haunted Monuments,' is set to capture the imaginations of history buffs and horror enthusiasts alike. Scheduled to be published by Speaking Tiger on November 25, this book explores the vibrant and eerie history of Delhi's storied landmarks.

The book traces the intriguing tales of saints, sultans, and poetic spirits that roam Delhi's historic sites, such as Jamali-Kamali and Firoz Shah Kotla. Chopra seeks to unravel the mysteries of a city where legends thrive amid crumbling ruins and spectral lore.

Blending meticulous research with enchanting myths, 'Ghosted' paints a vivid picture of a city rich in both history and legend. This narrative nonfiction endeavor promises to resonate with readers both new and seasoned, offering a unique glimpse into the haunted heart of India's capital.

