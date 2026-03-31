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LPG Cylinder Booking Leads to Arrest of Fugitive Ex-Army Captain

Sandeep Tomar, a former Indian Army Captain convicted of his wife's murder, was caught in Madhya Pradesh after evading arrest for four years. A banking lead linked to an LPG booking facilitated his capture. The convict was subsequently placed in judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fazilka | Updated: 31-03-2026 14:18 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 14:18 IST
LPG Cylinder Booking Leads to Arrest of Fugitive Ex-Army Captain
  • Country:
  • India

Sandeep Tomar, an ex-Captain of the Indian Army who had been on the run for four years following his conviction for his wife's murder, has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh. The arrest was made possible after police traced him through an LPG cylinder booking linked to his bank account.

Once a respected officer, Tomar was found guilty by trial court in 2014 for the planned killing of his wife, Shveta Singh, initially disguised as a suicide. After his conviction was upheld by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2022, he failed to surrender, choosing instead to vanish and frequently change his location and identity to evade capture.

A special investigation team, acting on a lead from Tomar's PAN card-linked bank account which he used for an LPG booking, pinpointed him in Pandhurna. Police officials coordinated swiftly with local authorities to secure his arrest, bringing him back to Fazilka for judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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