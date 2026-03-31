TVK Candidate Prakash Booked in Sexual Harassment Case
TVK's Poonamallee constituency candidate, Prakash alias Kutty, faces charges of sexual harassment. A functionary of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam lodged the complaint. The alleged incident occurred at a wedding six months ago, with the victim and her husband making unsuccessful attempts to contact him. The complaint has now been formalized with the police and party leadership.
- Country:
- India
Prakash, known as Kutty and a TVK candidate from the Poonamallee Assembly constituency, has been booked for alleged sexual harassment, according to police reports.
The charges were filed in the neighbouring Tiruvallur district under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. This follows a complaint by the victim, a functionary in the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party. The incident reportedly took place six months ago during the wedding of a party supporter.
Despite the victim's efforts to speak with Prakash and the matter being raised with the party leadership, no action was taken, and Prakash has since been announced as a party candidate. The victim expressed her frustration and the need for formal legal action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TVK
- Prakash
- Kutty
- sexual harassment
- Poonamallee
- constituency
- Tiruvallur
- complaint
- Vijay
- politics
ALSO READ
Assembly polls: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin files nomination from Kolathur constituency in Chennai.
Assembly polls: TVK chief, actor-politician Vijay files nomination to contest polls from Perambur constituency in Chennai.
'People will give me spectacular victory in Kolathur constituency for 4th time in row,' says CM Stalin after filing nomination.