Turtle Walker: A Tribute to Satish Bhaskar's Sea Turtle Conservation Efforts

'Turtle Walker', a documentary championed by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, is set to open the prestigious All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF) from December 4 to 14. This festival is renowned for showcasing films that bring climate awareness and inspire action.

Since its world premiere at DOC NYC in 2024, 'Turtle Walker' has garnered international acclaim. It has traveled globally and won the Conservation Award at the International Ocean Film Festival. It further received accolades at the Jackson Wild Media Awards, including the coveted 'Conservation' and 'Grand Teton' Awards, celebrating its excellence in environmental filmmaking.

The documentary spotlights the life of Indian conservationist Satish Bhaskar, who took on a mission to safeguard India's sea turtles in the late 1970s. Director Taira Malaney's portrayal of Bhaskar's journey aims to inspire viewers to reconnect with nature. The film is a testament to the transformative impact one individual can have in environmental conservation.