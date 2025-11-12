Left Menu

Prestigious French Honour Bestowed on Acclaimed Art Director Thota Tharrani

Acclaimed art director Thota Tharrani has been awarded the Chevalier de Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French government. Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin congratulated him, highlighting their association. The award recognizes Tharrani's significant contributions to cinema and visual arts in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-11-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 20:14 IST
Prestigious French Honour Bestowed on Acclaimed Art Director Thota Tharrani
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned art director Thota Tharrani has been conferred with the esteemed Chevalier de Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French government, as confirmed by the Alliance Francaise Madras.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin shared his delight over the announcement, emphasizing the personal connection as he had unveiled a portrait by Tharrani in Oxford University recently.

France's ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, will officially present the honor on November 13, recognizing Tharrani's exceptional influence and contributions to cinema and visual arts. This accolade places him among celebrated Indian figures who have received this award.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kiran Bedi Champions Civil Defence Movement for Counter-Terrorism

Kiran Bedi Champions Civil Defence Movement for Counter-Terrorism

 India
2
Epstein's Ties to Trump Revealed in Newly Recovered Emails

Epstein's Ties to Trump Revealed in Newly Recovered Emails

 Global
3
Hemant Soren Leads Jharkhand’s Mega Blood Donation Drive

Hemant Soren Leads Jharkhand’s Mega Blood Donation Drive

 India
4
Rajasthan Authorities Clash with Unlawful Land Grabs in Jaipur

Rajasthan Authorities Clash with Unlawful Land Grabs in Jaipur

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025