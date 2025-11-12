Prestigious French Honour Bestowed on Acclaimed Art Director Thota Tharrani
Acclaimed art director Thota Tharrani has been awarded the Chevalier de Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French government. Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin congratulated him, highlighting their association. The award recognizes Tharrani's significant contributions to cinema and visual arts in India.
Renowned art director Thota Tharrani has been conferred with the esteemed Chevalier de Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French government, as confirmed by the Alliance Francaise Madras.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin shared his delight over the announcement, emphasizing the personal connection as he had unveiled a portrait by Tharrani in Oxford University recently.
France's ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, will officially present the honor on November 13, recognizing Tharrani's exceptional influence and contributions to cinema and visual arts. This accolade places him among celebrated Indian figures who have received this award.
