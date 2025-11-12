Left Menu

Squid Game Actor O Yeong-su Cleared of Misconduct Charges

A South Korean appeals court has overturned the sexual misconduct conviction of 'Squid Game' actor O Yeong-su. The court noted doubts about the incident's details and emphasized the presumption of innocence, previously sentenced to eight months suspended, with mandatory counseling, the actor consistently denied the charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 22:48 IST
A snip from Squid Game Season 1 (Photo/Netflix). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

A South Korean appeals court has overturned the sexual misconduct conviction of O Yeong-su, an actor renowned for his role in the global hit series 'Squid Game.' The Suwon District Court cleared the 81-year-old of allegations related to a 2017 incident during a regional play tour.

The court acknowledged potential harassment but emphasized uncertainties surrounding the incident, stressing the importance of protecting the accused's rights amid doubtful circumstances. It was noted that the alleged victim sought counseling months after the incident, and O apologized at her request.

Originally, the Seongnam Branch sentenced O to an eight-month prison term, suspended for two years, plus mandatory participation in a 40-hour sexual offender program. O has consistently denied the charges, asserting his actions were misinterpreted and emphasizing his apology was not an admission of guilt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

