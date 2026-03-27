Anna University Scandal: Professor Arrested Amid Sexual Harassment Protests

A professor at Anna University was arrested on allegations of sexual harassment, stirring student protests. Gnanavel Babu, identified as the accused, faced charges under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for stalking, according to police sources.

Following a complaint from a female student who accused the professor of harassment over two years, authorities registered a case. The case has sparked significant unrest on campus, with students demanding an overhaul of the university's grievance mechanisms. The university responded with the professor's immediate suspension pending further investigation.

Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai expressed concern over recurring harassment cases at Anna University and questioned the efficacy of its harassment committee. He has urged for a thorough investigation by Tamil Nadu Police to ensure all victims can report incidents without fear.

(With inputs from agencies.)