Left Menu

Anna University Scandal: Professor Arrested Amid Sexual Harassment Protests

Anna University professor Gnanavel Babu was arrested on charges of sexual harassment and stalking following a complaint by a female student. The incident led to intense student protests and the professor's suspension. Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai criticized the university's handling of such incidents, demanding further investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-03-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 20:40 IST
Anna University Scandal: Professor Arrested Amid Sexual Harassment Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A professor at Anna University was arrested on allegations of sexual harassment, stirring student protests. Gnanavel Babu, identified as the accused, faced charges under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for stalking, according to police sources.

Following a complaint from a female student who accused the professor of harassment over two years, authorities registered a case. The case has sparked significant unrest on campus, with students demanding an overhaul of the university's grievance mechanisms. The university responded with the professor's immediate suspension pending further investigation.

Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai expressed concern over recurring harassment cases at Anna University and questioned the efficacy of its harassment committee. He has urged for a thorough investigation by Tamil Nadu Police to ensure all victims can report incidents without fear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tomahawk Tensions: U.S. Missile Usage Raises Concerns

Tomahawk Tensions: U.S. Missile Usage Raises Concerns

 Global
2
Tragic Tale of Betrayal: Social Media Post Blames Family for Man's Death

Tragic Tale of Betrayal: Social Media Post Blames Family for Man's Death

 India
3
Rising Threat of Spurious Medicines Sparks National Concern

Rising Threat of Spurious Medicines Sparks National Concern

 India
4
French Minister Rebukes Russia's Defense of International Law

French Minister Rebukes Russia's Defense of International Law

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026