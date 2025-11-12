Left Menu

Transforming Hoshiarpur: A 'Meeting on Wheels' for a Historic Event

The Hoshiarpur district administration conducted an innovative 'meeting on wheels' to prepare for the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. Officials reviewed arrangements for the 'Nagar Kirtan', ensuring smooth proceedings with a focus on security, sanitation, and community involvement. A 'White City' project was also initiated in Sri Anandpur Sahib.

The Hoshiarpur district administration has taken a novel approach with a 'meeting on wheels' to ensure seamless preparations for the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. The review focused on the 'Nagar Kirtan' route, with officials traveling by bus.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain, accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Malik, led the initiative. The civil and police teams jointly assessed security, sanitation, lighting, drinking water, power supply, and 'langar' facilities along the route. This method exemplifies teamwork and proactive governance.

Meanwhile, a 'White City' project in Sri Anandpur Sahib promises to incorporate the community's spirit, with local support contributing over 20,000 litres of white paint. This effort aims to present the city in pristine condition as part of the commemoration.

