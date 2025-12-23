Left Menu

Securing Nations: Community Involvement and Diplomatic Developments

The top stories at 5:15 PM highlight the role of community involvement in national security, as emphasized by the President of India. Additionally, diplomatic and security issues surrounding India and Bangladesh take center stage, and significant political and legal developments across India are reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 17:20 IST
At 5:15 PM, the top stories center around crucial themes in national security and diplomacy. President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the importance of community involvement, or 'Jan Bhagidari,' as crucial to a people-centric security strategy.

Tensions between India and Bangladesh surfaced as clashes erupted at the Bangladesh High Commission in India, following protests over the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh. Meanwhile, the President of India pledged further support to cyclone-hit Sri Lanka.

Significant developments in politics and law include critiques over redefining the Aravalli mountain range, changes in maternal mortality rates tied to institutional deliveries, and legal rulings such as the suspension of jail terms in the Unnao rape case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

