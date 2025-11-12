The Osbournes Return: An Emotional Tribute to Ozzy's Legacy
In a poignant episode of The Osbournes Podcast, Sharon, Kelly, and Jack Osbourne reflect on life after Ozzy's passing. Sharing intimate memories and coping mechanisms, they honor his legacy, express gratitude for public support, and reveal how family bonds help them navigate grief.
Months following the demise of iconic Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne, his family made a heartfelt return to The Osbournes Podcast.
In their emotional episode, Sharon, Kelly, and Jack honored Ozzy's enduring legacy, sharing personal reflections on coping post his death at 76.
The episode, offering a glimpse into their grieving journey, underscored the profound public affection for Ozzy and the family's gratitude.
