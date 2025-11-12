Left Menu

Unfiltered Journeys: Inspiring Stories at FICCI Young Leaders Summit

Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar and actor Priyanshu Painyuli shared their stories of ambition and success at the FICCI Young Leaders Summit 2025. The event celebrated resilience, leadership, and redefining success for India's next generation.

At the FICCI Young Leaders Summit 2025, held in Mumbai, renowned chef Ranveer Brar and acclaimed actor Priyanshu Painyuli offered captivating insights into their personal journeys of struggle, ambition, and eventual success. The session, 'Unfiltered Journeys: The Grit Behind the Glory,' was a highlight of the event.

Chef Ranveer Brar, known for his culinary prowess, spoke fondly of his long-standing friendship with comedian Zakir Khan. 'We often discuss how our success stems from the determination inherent in us small-town 70s people. Winning is our only option,' Brar shared candidly.

Meanwhile, Painyuli, noted for his role in the popular series 'Mirzapur,' humorously recounted his initial days in the industry. 'My first significant ad featured MS Dhoni, and though I appeared for just three seconds, my family celebrated with tequila,' he said, emphasizing the importance of celebrating small beginnings as monumental achievements. The summit, spearheaded by the FICCI Young Leaders Forum, gathered young visionaries across various fields to highlight resilience, innovation, and leadership in shaping India's future.

