Dramatic Rescue at Bali Jatra: Swing Mishap Leaves Eight Stranded 30 Feet High

In a harrowing incident at the Bali Jatra festival, eight individuals, including a woman and two children, were trapped on a malfunctioning swing approximately 30 feet above the ground late Wednesday night. The mechanical ride came to an abrupt halt around 11 p.m., leaving attendees stranded mid-air.

Emergency services responded swiftly, with Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo and senior officers overseeing the two-hour rescue operation. Using a hydraulic lift, all individuals were brought down safely and taken to a hospital for medical assessments.

The sudden malfunction and subsequent rescue operation sent waves of panic through the festival, highlighting the need for increased safety measures at public events. Fortunately, all those affected were unharmed physically, despite the traumatic experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)