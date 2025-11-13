Left Menu

Dramatic Rescue at Bali Jatra: Swing Mishap Leaves Eight Stranded 30 Feet High

Eight festival-goers were trapped on a malfunctioning swing at the Bali Jatra festival, suspended 30 feet above ground for two hours before being rescued. The incident occurred late Wednesday night, necessitating a response from local police and a hydraulic lift for the rescue. All were safely brought down and examined medically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 13-11-2025 09:07 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 09:07 IST
Dramatic Rescue at Bali Jatra: Swing Mishap Leaves Eight Stranded 30 Feet High
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident at the Bali Jatra festival, eight individuals, including a woman and two children, were trapped on a malfunctioning swing approximately 30 feet above the ground late Wednesday night. The mechanical ride came to an abrupt halt around 11 p.m., leaving attendees stranded mid-air.

Emergency services responded swiftly, with Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo and senior officers overseeing the two-hour rescue operation. Using a hydraulic lift, all individuals were brought down safely and taken to a hospital for medical assessments.

The sudden malfunction and subsequent rescue operation sent waves of panic through the festival, highlighting the need for increased safety measures at public events. Fortunately, all those affected were unharmed physically, despite the traumatic experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Olympic Shakeup: Track Steals the Show at LA 2028

Olympic Shakeup: Track Steals the Show at LA 2028

 United States
2
Arsenal's Champions League Hopes Dashed by Bayern Comeback

Arsenal's Champions League Hopes Dashed by Bayern Comeback

 Germany
3
Congo's New Hope: FIFA Players' Switch Ahead of Crucial Qualifiers

Congo's New Hope: FIFA Players' Switch Ahead of Crucial Qualifiers

 Switzerland
4
Victor Osimhen: Nigeria's World Cup Hopes Rest on a Star Striker's Resilience

Victor Osimhen: Nigeria's World Cup Hopes Rest on a Star Striker's Resilienc...

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025