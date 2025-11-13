Island Trekking Festival: Adventure Awaits at Mount Manipur

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands government has announced an exciting 'Island Trekking Festival' set to take place at Mount Manipur, formerly Mount Harriet, on November 15. This initiative, jointly organized by the Tourism department, Environment and Forests department, and MY Bharat, aims to spotlight eco-adventure tourism.

The festival seeks to actively engage local youth in showcasing the region's natural beauty and historical heritage, and to inspire them to consider eco-guiding and adventure guiding as viable self-employment paths. The administration envisions sustainable tourism development as a core objective.

Participation is capped at 50 individuals, with spots available for local youth, trekking enthusiasts, tour operators, and tourists. All selected participants will receive a participation certificate. Mount Manipur holds historical significance, linked to the exile of Manipuri freedom fighters following the 1891 Anglo-Manipur war.

(With inputs from agencies.)