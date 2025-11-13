Left Menu

Adele Shines on the Silver Screen: 'Cry to Heaven'

British singer Adele is making her acting debut in 'Cry to Heaven', a film directed by Tom Ford. The movie adapts Anne Rice's novel set in the 18th-century world of the 'castrati'. The film features a star-studded cast and is expected to release in 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-11-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 12:45 IST
Adele Shines on the Silver Screen: 'Cry to Heaven'
Adele
  • Country:
  • United States

British singer Adele is stepping into the world of cinema with her acting debut in 'Cry to Heaven', an upcoming feature by former fashion designer Tom Ford.

Renowned for hits like 'Set Fire to the Rain', Adele joins an illustrious cast including Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Colin Firth, as reported by Variety. The film is based on Anne Rice's 1982 novel, exploring the 18th-century phenomenon of 'castrati'—male opera singers castrated to retain their high-pitched voices.

'Cry to Heaven' intricately weaves the lives of a Venetian noble and a castrated opera singer. Directed by Ford, the movie is currently in pre-production, with principal photography scheduled for January in London and Rome, aiming for a 2026 release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boosting Exports: India's Rs 2,000 Crore Credit Guarantee

Boosting Exports: India's Rs 2,000 Crore Credit Guarantee

 India
2
Political Rift Deepens Over Controversial Pune Land Deal

Political Rift Deepens Over Controversial Pune Land Deal

 India
3
Spin Showdown: India's Batting Faces South Africa's Spin Challenge in Crucial Test Series

Spin Showdown: India's Batting Faces South Africa's Spin Challenge in Crucia...

 India
4
Tragedy in Bucheon: Truck Rampage at Outdoor Market

Tragedy in Bucheon: Truck Rampage at Outdoor Market

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025