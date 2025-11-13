Adele Shines on the Silver Screen: 'Cry to Heaven'
British singer Adele is making her acting debut in 'Cry to Heaven', a film directed by Tom Ford. The movie adapts Anne Rice's novel set in the 18th-century world of the 'castrati'. The film features a star-studded cast and is expected to release in 2026.
British singer Adele is stepping into the world of cinema with her acting debut in 'Cry to Heaven', an upcoming feature by former fashion designer Tom Ford.
Renowned for hits like 'Set Fire to the Rain', Adele joins an illustrious cast including Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Colin Firth, as reported by Variety. The film is based on Anne Rice's 1982 novel, exploring the 18th-century phenomenon of 'castrati'—male opera singers castrated to retain their high-pitched voices.
'Cry to Heaven' intricately weaves the lives of a Venetian noble and a castrated opera singer. Directed by Ford, the movie is currently in pre-production, with principal photography scheduled for January in London and Rome, aiming for a 2026 release.
