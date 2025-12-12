Left Menu

House Divided: Dems Debate Trump's Third Impeachment Attempt

The House dismissed an impeachment effort against President Trump initiated by Rep Al Green. The measure failed, revealing a shift in Democratic support. Democrats, emphasizing investigation, voted 'present,' while Republicans criticized the move. Green argues Trump's conduct meets impeachment criteria; Republicans warn of future attempts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-12-2025 04:35 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 04:35 IST
House Divided: Dems Debate Trump's Third Impeachment Attempt
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The House of Representatives on Thursday dismissed another impeachment attempt against President Donald Trump, brought forth by Democratic Representative Al Green of Texas. It marks the second time this year that Green's impeachment efforts have been thwarted. The House voted 237-140 to set aside Green's impeachment resolution, with 47 Democratic lawmakers choosing to vote 'present.'

This outcome, while anticipated, indicates a shift in backing for impeachment accusations against Trump among House Democrats. Previously, a similar measure was rejected by a significantly wider margin in June. Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries emphasized that impeachment requires a comprehensive investigation, which he said the Republican majority failed to conduct.

Green argues that impeachment is a necessity, accusing Trump of threatening Democratic lawmakers, which he believes constitutes 'high crimes and misdemeanors.' Despite past impeachments in 2019 and 2021, Republicans claim Democrats prioritize impeachment over resolving critical American issues. Democratic leaders maintain that careful investigation remains essential if impeachment is pursued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025