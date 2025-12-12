House Divided: Dems Debate Trump's Third Impeachment Attempt

The House of Representatives on Thursday dismissed another impeachment attempt against President Donald Trump, brought forth by Democratic Representative Al Green of Texas. It marks the second time this year that Green's impeachment efforts have been thwarted. The House voted 237-140 to set aside Green's impeachment resolution, with 47 Democratic lawmakers choosing to vote 'present.'

This outcome, while anticipated, indicates a shift in backing for impeachment accusations against Trump among House Democrats. Previously, a similar measure was rejected by a significantly wider margin in June. Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries emphasized that impeachment requires a comprehensive investigation, which he said the Republican majority failed to conduct.

Green argues that impeachment is a necessity, accusing Trump of threatening Democratic lawmakers, which he believes constitutes 'high crimes and misdemeanors.' Despite past impeachments in 2019 and 2021, Republicans claim Democrats prioritize impeachment over resolving critical American issues. Democratic leaders maintain that careful investigation remains essential if impeachment is pursued.

(With inputs from agencies.)