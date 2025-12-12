U.S. Sanctions Hit Venezuela's Oil Shipping Amid Heightened Tensions

The United States announced fresh sanctions against Venezuela, targeting shipping companies and vessels linked to the South American country's oil industry. This move is part of a broader effort by Washington to exert pressure on President Nicolas Maduro's government.

The sanctions were aimed at six companies and as many oil tankers, which the U.S. claims are involved in deceptive shipping practices supporting Maduro's regime. Among those sanctioned were three relatives of the Venezuelan first lady, who have been linked to past legal issues in the U.S.

The U.S. military presence in the southern Caribbean has been bolstered, and a Venezuelan oil tanker was seized as part of these actions. Experts say these moves could lead to larger implications for Venezuelan oil exports, possibly affecting global oil prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)