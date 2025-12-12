Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions Hit Venezuela's Oil Shipping Amid Heightened Tensions

The United States imposed new sanctions targeting vessels and companies linked to Venezuelan oil in a bid to pressure President Maduro. This comes amid military build-up in the southern Caribbean and escalates tensions between Washington and Caracas. Key Maduro family members were also sanctioned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 04:25 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 04:25 IST
U.S. Sanctions Hit Venezuela's Oil Shipping Amid Heightened Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States announced fresh sanctions against Venezuela, targeting shipping companies and vessels linked to the South American country's oil industry. This move is part of a broader effort by Washington to exert pressure on President Nicolas Maduro's government.

The sanctions were aimed at six companies and as many oil tankers, which the U.S. claims are involved in deceptive shipping practices supporting Maduro's regime. Among those sanctioned were three relatives of the Venezuelan first lady, who have been linked to past legal issues in the U.S.

The U.S. military presence in the southern Caribbean has been bolstered, and a Venezuelan oil tanker was seized as part of these actions. Experts say these moves could lead to larger implications for Venezuelan oil exports, possibly affecting global oil prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025