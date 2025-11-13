Footprints of Water: A Deep Dive into Karnataka's Water Legacy

In a significant development for Karnataka's water resources sector, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to unveil the book 'Neerina Hejje' or 'Footprints of Water', authored by Deputy CM and Water Resource Minister D K Shivakumar.

Scheduled for release on November 14 at the Banquet Hall in Vidhana Soudha, the book explores the intricate history, challenges, and potential opportunities surrounding Karnataka's water resources.

Dignitaries including Ministers H K Patil, M B Patil, N S Boseraju, and Mohan V Kataraki, Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court, will grace the event as chief guests, marking a pivotal moment in addressing the state's water issues.