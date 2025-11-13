Left Menu

Footprints of Water: A Deep Dive into Karnataka's Water Legacy

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will launch the book 'Neerina Hejje', authored by Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, on November 14. The book delves into the history, challenges, and opportunities of Karnataka's water resources. The event will take place at Vidhana Soudha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-11-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 13:28 IST
Footprints of Water: A Deep Dive into Karnataka's Water Legacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for Karnataka's water resources sector, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to unveil the book 'Neerina Hejje' or 'Footprints of Water', authored by Deputy CM and Water Resource Minister D K Shivakumar.

Scheduled for release on November 14 at the Banquet Hall in Vidhana Soudha, the book explores the intricate history, challenges, and potential opportunities surrounding Karnataka's water resources.

Dignitaries including Ministers H K Patil, M B Patil, N S Boseraju, and Mohan V Kataraki, Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court, will grace the event as chief guests, marking a pivotal moment in addressing the state's water issues.

TRENDING

1
Boosting Exports: India's Rs 2,000 Crore Credit Guarantee

Boosting Exports: India's Rs 2,000 Crore Credit Guarantee

 India
2
Political Rift Deepens Over Controversial Pune Land Deal

Political Rift Deepens Over Controversial Pune Land Deal

 India
3
Spin Showdown: India's Batting Faces South Africa's Spin Challenge in Crucial Test Series

Spin Showdown: India's Batting Faces South Africa's Spin Challenge in Crucia...

 India
4
Tragedy in Bucheon: Truck Rampage at Outdoor Market

Tragedy in Bucheon: Truck Rampage at Outdoor Market

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025