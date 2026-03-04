Escalating Tensions: Israel and Hezbollah in Renewed Conflict

Lebanon finds itself more deeply entangled in Middle Eastern hostilities as the Iran-backed group Hezbollah continues to exchange fire with Israel. This development follows initial drone and missile assaults by Hezbollah, triggering a stern Israeli military response that has already claimed numerous lives.

Hezbollah's actions have not only intensified conflict with Israel but have also deepened Lebanon's internal rifts regarding the group's armed status. The Lebanese government has taken the crucial step of banning Hezbollah's military operations, a decision criticized by pro-Hezbollah factions.

As Israeli airstrikes batter Hezbollah-controlled regions and southern Lebanon, thousands of residents have fled their homes, fearing for their lives. Official reports state at least 40 Lebanese have been killed since the violence began, while the Israeli Defense Forces continue to reinforce positions along the Lebanese border.

(With inputs from agencies.)