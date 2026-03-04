Left Menu

Macron orders France's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier to move from the Baltic Sea to the Mediterranean, reports AP.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 04-03-2026 00:58 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 00:58 IST
Macron orders France's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier to move from the Baltic Sea to the Mediterranean, reports AP.

Macron orders France's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier to move from the Baltic Sea to the Mediterranean, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Syria Strengthens Border Amid Rising Regional Tension

Syria Strengthens Border Amid Rising Regional Tension

 Global
2
Financial Industry on High Alert: Cybersecurity Amidst Middle East Conflict

Financial Industry on High Alert: Cybersecurity Amidst Middle East Conflict

 Global
3
Cash is King Amidst Middle East Turmoil: Shifts in Global Market Dynamics

Cash is King Amidst Middle East Turmoil: Shifts in Global Market Dynamics

 Global
4
France's Maritime Shift: Charles de Gaulle Heads to the Mediterranean

France's Maritime Shift: Charles de Gaulle Heads to the Mediterranean

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026