Global Airlines Tumble Amid Middle East Conflict

The airline and tourism industries are grappling with significant operational disruptions following the intensifying air strikes by the U.S. and Israel against Iran. This has resulted in the cancellation of over 21,000 flights, primarily impacting major Gulf airports, which face closures and strict operational limitations.

Governments are working at a frantic pace to repatriate stranded travelers, utilizing a mix of emergency air corridors and military-charter flights. The conflict has prompted an increase in demand for non-Gulf airlines, with ticket prices and bookings on the rise for routes like Hong Kong to London.

Meanwhile, global airline stocks are under pressure, with notable declines recorded among major carriers. The rising oil prices, coupled with the conflict's destabilizing effects, pose significant financial challenges, particularly as airlines contend with increased jet fuel costs impacting their bottom lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)