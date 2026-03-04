Left Menu

Global Airlines Tumble Amid Middle East Conflict

Airline and tourism sectors face severe disruptions following the U.S. and Israeli air war against Iran. With over 21,000 flights canceled, major Gulf airports remain closed, causing significant chaos. Governments scramble to repatriate travelers, while global airline stocks experience a downturn due to the escalating conflict.

Updated: 04-03-2026 00:56 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 00:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The airline and tourism industries are grappling with significant operational disruptions following the intensifying air strikes by the U.S. and Israel against Iran. This has resulted in the cancellation of over 21,000 flights, primarily impacting major Gulf airports, which face closures and strict operational limitations.

Governments are working at a frantic pace to repatriate stranded travelers, utilizing a mix of emergency air corridors and military-charter flights. The conflict has prompted an increase in demand for non-Gulf airlines, with ticket prices and bookings on the rise for routes like Hong Kong to London.

Meanwhile, global airline stocks are under pressure, with notable declines recorded among major carriers. The rising oil prices, coupled with the conflict's destabilizing effects, pose significant financial challenges, particularly as airlines contend with increased jet fuel costs impacting their bottom lines.

