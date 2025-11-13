CineKind Awards: Celebrating Compassion in Indian Cinema

The Film Federation of India (FFI) and People for Animals (PFA) have announced CineKind, a groundbreaking initiative highlighting acts of kindness and humane storytelling in Indian cinema. Coinciding with its inaugural awards ceremony in Kolkata on December 20, 2025, CineKind aims to recognize films promoting compassion, empathy, and awareness for animal rights and ethical living.

Maneka Sanjay Gandhi, Chairperson of PFA, emphasized the initiative's mission, stating, "CineKind awards the most compassionate films annually in October. Films impact India's culture and influence the public. Engaging the film industry is vital." She added that CineKind would emphasize narratives advocating for those who lack a voice.

FFI President Firdausul Hasan highlighted cinema's influence in swaying public opinion and social shifts, stressing that the awards intend to equate kindness with celebrated film genres like action and drama. Beyond being an award show, CineKind aspires to transform storytelling and societal norms.

The awards will feature ten categories such as the CineKind Compassion Award, Director of Change Award, and Actor for Kindness Award. Renowned artist Paresh Maity designs the trophies, emblematic of empathy and the human-animal bond. CineKind's recognition, guided by Committee Chair Sandeep Marwah, aims to inspire filmmakers towards crafting a compassionate society. The program also promises to introduce mentorships, cruelty-free production practices, and collaborations with film festivals and OTT platforms to broaden the reach of humane stories.

(With inputs from agencies.)