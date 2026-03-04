Left Menu

Nepal's Youth-Led Push for Change in General Election

Nepal heads to a pivotal general election after youth-led protests call for political reform. With a history of instability, the election may shift power dynamics. Over 19 million voters, a million of them newly eligible, will influence the outcome, highlighting a generational demand for change and job creation.

04-03-2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nepal is poised for a significant general election, marking its first since last year's youth-driven protests demanded an end to corruption and more jobs, resulting in the deaths of 77 people. The protests catalyzed the resignation of the government and added about one million new young voters to the electorate.

Bibas Pariyar, a 22-year-old painter from Kathmandu, plans to vote in his home district of Gorkha, seeking politicians who can provide employment opportunities and fair wages. He voices frustration with longstanding leaders accused of amassing wealth through corruption, doing little for citizens.

A fresh political landscape is emerging, pitting Nepal's established parties, like the Nepali Congress and the Communist Party (UML), against the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) led by rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah. Analysts suggest Shah's recent foray into politics may challenge the old guard's hold on power.

