Left Menu

TOIFA 2025: A Grand Celebration of Cinematic Excellence in Mumbai

TOIFA 2025, set for December 1 in Mumbai, will honor the achievements in Hindi cinema and digital entertainment across the past year. Featuring the TOIFA-OTT and Theatrical Edition, the event encourages public voting and engagement, and celebrates creativity with a focus on empowering women in the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 15:30 IST
TOIFA 2025: A Grand Celebration of Cinematic Excellence in Mumbai
TOIFA 2025 (Photo/TOIFA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dazzling celebration of storytelling talent, the Times of India Film Awards (TOIFA) 2025 is poised to enchant Mumbai on December 1. This year's edition, presented by M3M India, centers around the convergence of Hindi cinema and digital entertainment, introducing the TOIFA-OTT and Theatrical Edition to laud achievements in both theatrical films and OTT originals.

Illuminating the event is the People's Choice Voting Awards, a democratic element inviting the entire nation to voice their preferences. A prestigious Advisory Council, including names like Siddharth Roy Kapur and Guneet Monga Kapoor, will guide audiences through this spectacle of excellence. The TOIFA Academy—comprised of industry bodies and juries—ensures a thorough selection process to honor merit.

Sivakumar Sundaram, CEO of The Times of India, emphasized TOIFA's expanded scope this year, merging traditional and digital storytelling under one roof. The awards aim to amplify the works of female visionaries in cinema through special honors recognizing transformative contributions. Organizers and celebrated figures from the industry, like producer Siddharth Roy Kapur and singer Sonu Nigam, express their support for TOIFA's objective platform and its meaningful impact on creativity and recognition within the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanzania's Strategic Leadership Amid Controversy

Tanzania's Strategic Leadership Amid Controversy

 Global
2
Draft Seeds Bill 2025: A New Dawn for Indian Agriculture

Draft Seeds Bill 2025: A New Dawn for Indian Agriculture

 India
3
Stubborn Standoff: Russia and Ukraine's Unyielding Negotiation Stalemate

Stubborn Standoff: Russia and Ukraine's Unyielding Negotiation Stalemate

 Russia
4
Mark Wood's Return: Ashes Hopes and Hamstring Woes

Mark Wood's Return: Ashes Hopes and Hamstring Woes

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025