TOIFA 2025: A Grand Celebration of Cinematic Excellence in Mumbai

In a dazzling celebration of storytelling talent, the Times of India Film Awards (TOIFA) 2025 is poised to enchant Mumbai on December 1. This year's edition, presented by M3M India, centers around the convergence of Hindi cinema and digital entertainment, introducing the TOIFA-OTT and Theatrical Edition to laud achievements in both theatrical films and OTT originals.

Illuminating the event is the People's Choice Voting Awards, a democratic element inviting the entire nation to voice their preferences. A prestigious Advisory Council, including names like Siddharth Roy Kapur and Guneet Monga Kapoor, will guide audiences through this spectacle of excellence. The TOIFA Academy—comprised of industry bodies and juries—ensures a thorough selection process to honor merit.

Sivakumar Sundaram, CEO of The Times of India, emphasized TOIFA's expanded scope this year, merging traditional and digital storytelling under one roof. The awards aim to amplify the works of female visionaries in cinema through special honors recognizing transformative contributions. Organizers and celebrated figures from the industry, like producer Siddharth Roy Kapur and singer Sonu Nigam, express their support for TOIFA's objective platform and its meaningful impact on creativity and recognition within the sector.

