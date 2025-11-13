Linkin Park's Historic India Debut Expands with Bengaluru Concert

Rock band Linkin Park is set to make history with their first-ever concerts in India. They announced a special standalone performance in Bengaluru on January 23, 2026, complementing their headlining act at Lollapalooza India in Mumbai on January 24-25.

The concerts will be part of their From Zero World Tour, showcasing new tracks and legendary hits. Following the death of Chester Bennington, the band reemerged with a new lead vocalist in 2024, defying speculations about disbanding.

The Bengaluru show will also feature homegrown metal band Bloodywood. Tickets go on sale November 15 through BookMyShow, with the tour promoted by BookMyShow Live.

