Left Menu

Linkin Park's Historic India Debut Expands with Bengaluru Concert

Linkin Park announces a special concert in Bengaluru on January 23, 2026, before headlining Lollapalooza India in Mumbai. This marks their first India performance, part of their From Zero World Tour. The band, rejuvenated with a new vocalist, promises a mix of new and classic hits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 16:17 IST
Linkin Park's Historic India Debut Expands with Bengaluru Concert
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rock band Linkin Park is set to make history with their first-ever concerts in India. They announced a special standalone performance in Bengaluru on January 23, 2026, complementing their headlining act at Lollapalooza India in Mumbai on January 24-25.

The concerts will be part of their From Zero World Tour, showcasing new tracks and legendary hits. Following the death of Chester Bennington, the band reemerged with a new lead vocalist in 2024, defying speculations about disbanding.

The Bengaluru show will also feature homegrown metal band Bloodywood. Tickets go on sale November 15 through BookMyShow, with the tour promoted by BookMyShow Live.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka Celebrates Supreme Court Nod for Mekedatu Project

Karnataka Celebrates Supreme Court Nod for Mekedatu Project

 India
2
KEP Engineering's Rs 100 Crore Green Revolution

KEP Engineering's Rs 100 Crore Green Revolution

 India
3
Strategic Preparations Unveiled for Parliament's Winter Session

Strategic Preparations Unveiled for Parliament's Winter Session

 India
4
Escalating Conflict: Afghan Suicide Bombings Heighten Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions

Escalating Conflict: Afghan Suicide Bombings Heighten Pakistan-Afghanistan T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025