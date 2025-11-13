Left Menu

Ameesha Patel and Karan Johar Advocate for Deol Family's Privacy Amid Dharmendra's Health Crisis

Actor Ameesha Patel has urged the media to respect the privacy of the Deol family as Dharmendra deals with health issues. This call for discretion is supported by filmmaker Karan Johar, who criticized media intrusion. Sunny Deol has also requested privacy following Dharmendra's recent hospital discharge.

Legendary actor Dharmendra (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt appeal, actor Ameesha Patel has called upon the media to respect the privacy of the Deol family, highlighting the distress caused by unwarranted attention amid veteran actor Dharmendra's health struggles.

Expressing her support on Instagram, Patel, known for her close ties with the Deol family, emphasized the need for media restraint during this challenging period. Her sentiments resonate with many, as earlier this week, filmmaker Karan Johar condemned the 'paparazzi and media circus' surrounding the situation.

Johar, in a poignant statement, lamented the absence of courtesy and sensitivity. Urging for respect, he highlighted the emotional toll on the Deol family, labeling the excessive media coverage as disrespectful. The call for privacy was echoed by Sunny Deol, who urged journalists to leave his father's residence and respect the family's wish for privacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

