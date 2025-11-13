Left Menu

Soch's Omni-Channel Strategy: How Authenticity Drives Profitability

Soch, a leading Indian ethnic wear brand, has achieved significant growth in e-commerce while maintaining profitability. With a focus on strategic offline expansion and digital prowess, Soch has redefined its business model for sustainable growth. The brand aims for further online revenue increase and enhanced customer experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-11-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 17:01 IST
Soch, India's premier evening and occasion wear brand, has announced remarkable progress in its e-commerce performance, bolstered by a disciplined retail strategy. The brand is on track to achieve 65% growth in its online business, aiming for a revenue close of ₹90 crore this fiscal year. This success signifies a shift toward sustainable, omni-channel expansion in the Indian retail sector, emphasizing profitability and measured growth.

The transformation into a formidable online player comes after years of establishing itself offline, with e-commerce revenues soaring tenfold from ₹5.3 crore in FY20 to ₹54 crore in FY25. Soch anticipates its online operations to eventually contribute 30% of total revenues, fueled by exclusive digital collections and data-driven innovations. This has driven the online division from breakeven to a 10% profit margin, integrating physical and digital inventories for cohesive growth.

CEO Vinay Chatlani emphasizes that Soch's success showcases how brand trust, fortified by technology, can foster both profitability and growth. While maintaining strong retail roots, the brand plans to optimize existing stores and expand strategically, consolidating its position as a leader in ethnic and occasion wear. This approach, blending offline credibility with rapid digital advancement, promises a robust future for the brand.

