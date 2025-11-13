Left Menu

Seeds of Change: Women Farmers Redefining Leadership in India

Four young women in Uttar Pradesh are revolutionizing India's agricultural landscape by taking control of farming decisions traditionally dominated by men. With the support of Breakthrough, they form an all-women farmers' collective, empowering themselves and their communities, as showcased in the documentary 'Hope in Motion'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 17:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Uttar Pradesh, four pioneering women are transforming India's agricultural sector by breaking from traditional roles. Anuradha, Mansa, Manisha, and Sanjana are challenging a historically male-dominated domain as they take charge of farming decisions, a move that is reshaping their communities.

Backed by Breakthrough, these women have formed a unique all-women farmers' collective, which underscores the important roles women can play in agriculture. Their story is highlighted in the documentary series 'Hope in Motion', aimed at bringing attention to grassroots social change.

With support from CSR partners like Flipkart Foundation, the series amplifies these groundbreaking narratives, proving that impactful stories can lead to broader cultural and structural shifts. This approach aligns with India's Sustainable Development Goals, underlining the critical importance of gender equality in agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

