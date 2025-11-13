Seeds of Change: Women Farmers Redefining Leadership in India

In Uttar Pradesh, four pioneering women are transforming India's agricultural sector by breaking from traditional roles. Anuradha, Mansa, Manisha, and Sanjana are challenging a historically male-dominated domain as they take charge of farming decisions, a move that is reshaping their communities.

Backed by Breakthrough, these women have formed a unique all-women farmers' collective, which underscores the important roles women can play in agriculture. Their story is highlighted in the documentary series 'Hope in Motion', aimed at bringing attention to grassroots social change.

With support from CSR partners like Flipkart Foundation, the series amplifies these groundbreaking narratives, proving that impactful stories can lead to broader cultural and structural shifts. This approach aligns with India's Sustainable Development Goals, underlining the critical importance of gender equality in agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)