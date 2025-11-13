Left Menu

Nashik Set to Shine: Transformational Works Ahead of 2026 Kumbh Mela

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced over Rs 20,000 crore in development funds for the 2026 Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik. The projects aim to boost Nashik's status as a tourism hub, with works ensuring the city's transformation over 25 years. Emphasis is on transparency and adequate compensation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 13-11-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 17:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has greenlit development projects totaling more than Rs 20,000 crore for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. This strategic initiative is poised to establish Nashik as a leading tourism and pilgrimage destination, creating a lasting impact over the next 25 years.

Addressing the rally after performing 'bhoomipujan' for several projects, Fadnavis assured citizens of transparency and full financial support for the 'parva,' which occurs every 12 years. He emphasized that the state government had planned these developments to endure, significantly enhancing the landscape of Nashik and Trimbakeshwar.

The ambitious plan includes substantial investments in infrastructure and amenities, with the Public Works Department and Nashik Municipal Corporation leading key projects. Nashik's development, timed with the unique 'Trikhand Yog' after 75 years, will see extensive international participation, reminiscent of Prayagraj Kumbh's global appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

