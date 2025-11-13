India's First Digital Tribal Museum Honors Indigenous Heroes

India's rich tribal history finds a new digital home with the inauguration of the country's first tribal museum in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The museum was opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 1, heralding a novel way to celebrate indigenous contributions to the nation's freedom struggle.

Named after Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh, a tribal hero from Chhattisgarh, the museum integrates conventional exhibits with cutting-edge digital storytelling. This synergy effectively showcases 14 significant tribal uprisings against British colonialism, underlining the profound impact of tribal communities on India's liberation history.

The museum's construction, an eco-friendly initiative involving wood and fiber, represents a collaboration between the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and the Chhattisgarh government, with an investment of Rs 51.71 crore. Additional initiatives, such as the 'Adi Sanskriti' digital platform and the 'Adi Vaani' AI translation tool, further support the preservation of tribal culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)