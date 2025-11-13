CineKind Awards: Celebrating Compassion in Indian Cinema

The Film Federation of India (FFI) has launched CineKind, an initiative aimed at recognizing and celebrating compassion and humane storytelling within Indian cinema. Announced by FFI President Firdausul Hasan, the awards will honor filmmakers and artists who have responsibly featured animals in their films or contributed to their welfare.

Speaking to ANI, Hasan underscored the significance of the initiative, explaining its goal to acknowledge those in the film industry who highlight or support animal welfare. The CineKind Awards, comprising ten categories, are backed by People for Animals and are set to take place annually. The first ceremony is scheduled for December 20, 2025, in Kolkata.

The award categories spotlight various aspects of compassionate storytelling, including the prestigious CineKind Compassion Award, the Director of Change Award, and the Actor for Kindness Award. Other categories, such as the Cinematic Impact Award for Animal Welfare and the Voice for the Voiceless Award, place emphasis on ethical living and promoting humane values. Renowned artist Paresh Maity will design the trophies, symbolizing empathy and the human-animal bond.

