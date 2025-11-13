Cultural Bridges: Arunachal Pradesh and Gujarat's Path to Unity

In a bid to fortify the bond between Arunachal Pradesh and Gujarat, Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) highlighted the profound cultural and developmental connections shared by the two states. Speaking at 'Bharat Parv' at the iconic Statue of Unity in Gujarat, Parnaik underscored the role of shared heritage in national unity.

Drawing upon mythology, the governor noted that tales like that of Lord Krishna and Rukmini, celebrated at Gujarat's Madhavpur Fair and originating from Arunachal Pradesh, serve as 'living cultural bridges' between the states. The governor's remarks illustrated the deep-rooted ties predating modern political frameworks.

Parnaik called for increased collaboration, citing Gujarat's advancements in cooperative development and tourism as models for Arunachal Pradesh. He also commended the contributions of the Gujarati community to Arunachal's civic life and highlighted potential partnerships to drive both states' developmental trajectories.