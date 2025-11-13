Punjab Police Gears Up for Shatabdi Samagam Security
Punjab Police implements stringent security measures for the Shaheedi Shatabdi Samagam at Sri Anandpur Sahib. The event commemorates Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom anniversary from November 23-25, drawing lakhs of devotees. High-tech surveillance, traffic control, and enhanced visitor services ensure a peaceful celebration.
- Country:
- India
The Punjab Police is taking no chances with security as they prepare for the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. Advanced surveillance systems and comprehensive police deployment have been set in place to ensure the safety of devotees traveling to Sri Anandpur Sahib.
Chief Secretary K A P Sinha, along with Special Director General of Police Arpit Shukla, has closely inspected the preparations for the 'Shaheedi Shatabdi Samagam'. The event, scheduled from November 23 to 25, is expected to attract lakhs of attendees. On-ground security encompasses 10,000 police personnel, bolstered by AI-driven CCTV and ANPR systems.
In addition to high-tech measures, drone surveillance will operate round-the-clock. Efforts to manage vehicle flow include new parking strategies and shuttle services. Cultural events will take place, from interfaith conferences to drone shows spotlighting the life and teachings of the Sikh Guru.
ALSO READ
Crackdown on Gang Syndicate: Punjab Police Nab Dangerous Accomplices
Punjab Police Ensures Accountability After VIP Escort Incident
Punjab Police Crackdown on Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Gang Extortion Case
Reckless Escort: Former Army Commander's Car Hit by Punjab Police Jeep
Punjab Police Crack Down on Cross-Border Weapon Smuggling Network