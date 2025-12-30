Punjab Police Crack Cross-Border Drug Smuggling Ring
Punjab Police arrested seven individuals linked to a cross-border drug smuggling network, seizing illegal drugs and a firearm. The investigation revealed the contraband was smuggled from Pakistan and distributed across Punjab via local networks. Further arrests and investigations are anticipated.
In a significant bust, Punjab Police have dismantled a cross-border drug smuggling network, apprehending seven individuals and confiscating over 4 kg of heroin and 1 kg of methamphetamine (ICE), along with a 9 mm Glock pistol. Police Chief Gaurav Yadav announced the breakthrough on Tuesday.
Preliminary investigations suggest the contraband originated from Pakistan, distributed locally via social media channels. This operation aligns with the state initiative to eradicate drug abuse in Punjab, according to Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar of the Amritsar Police.
The arrested include Judgebir Singh, Jaspal Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Harpinder Singh, Tarunpreet Singh, Dawinder Singh, and Mandeep Singh. The suspects reportedly acted as couriers under the guidance of Pakistan-based operatives. Investigations continue, with more arrests anticipated.
