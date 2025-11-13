Hollywood Showdown: Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni - A Legal Drama Unfolds

Hollywood is no stranger to high-profile disputes, and the latest involves stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni over allegations surrounding their film, "It Ends With Us." Baldoni has urged a U.S. judge to dismiss Lively's lawsuit, which accuses him of sexual harassment and reputation smearing.

Baldoni's legal team argues that Lively's claims are exaggerated, pointing to resolved misunderstandings and maintained that hiring a crisis management firm was within Baldoni's rights to protect his reputation after Lively's public criticisms.

The legal saga has caught Hollywood's attention since December when Lively filed her complaint, sparking a fierce courtroom battle set to continue until a trial in 2026. Both stars have faced judicial warnings to temper their rhetoric as they prepare for the upcoming legal proceedings.