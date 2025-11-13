Left Menu

A Timeless Ode to Urdu Poetry: 'Aakhri Shama' Shines on IPTA's 56th Anniversary

Marking its 56th year, IPTA Mumbai's performance of 'Aakhri Shama' celebrated the golden age of Urdu poetry. The play, penned by Kaifi Azmi and directed by MS Sathyu, was staged with a stellar cast portraying the rich cultural tapestry of 19th-century Delhi, drawing enthusiastic applause from attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 22:59 IST
Aanjjan Srivastav, Avtar Gill, Akhilendra Mishra, Rakesh Bedi, and Manish Wadhwa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian People's Theatre Association (IPTA Mumbai) celebrated its 56th anniversary with a grand rendition of 'Aakhri Shama'. The timeless play, authored by renowned poet Kaifi Azmi and masterfully directed by MS Sathyu, was produced by Ramesh Talwar. It was staged at Mumbai's renowned Ravindra Natya Mandir.

Set against the backdrop of Delhi during the Urdu poetic renaissance, this artistic masterpiece was based on Farhatullah Baig's 'Dilli Ka Yaadgar Mushaira'. It captivated audiences with its authentic recreation of 19th-century Delhi's poetic essence and cultural ethos, brought to life by a talented ensemble cast.

Standout performances by actors Kawaljeet Singh, Avtar Gill, Aanjjan Srivastav, among others, conveyed the play's deep roots in IPTA's storied tradition. Veteran actor Avtar Gill expressed the play's significance, marking decades of association with IPTA's journey and highlighting its storied past.

(With inputs from agencies.)

