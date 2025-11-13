A Timeless Ode to Urdu Poetry: 'Aakhri Shama' Shines on IPTA's 56th Anniversary

The Indian People's Theatre Association (IPTA Mumbai) celebrated its 56th anniversary with a grand rendition of 'Aakhri Shama'. The timeless play, authored by renowned poet Kaifi Azmi and masterfully directed by MS Sathyu, was produced by Ramesh Talwar. It was staged at Mumbai's renowned Ravindra Natya Mandir.

Set against the backdrop of Delhi during the Urdu poetic renaissance, this artistic masterpiece was based on Farhatullah Baig's 'Dilli Ka Yaadgar Mushaira'. It captivated audiences with its authentic recreation of 19th-century Delhi's poetic essence and cultural ethos, brought to life by a talented ensemble cast.

Standout performances by actors Kawaljeet Singh, Avtar Gill, Aanjjan Srivastav, among others, conveyed the play's deep roots in IPTA's storied tradition. Veteran actor Avtar Gill expressed the play's significance, marking decades of association with IPTA's journey and highlighting its storied past.

