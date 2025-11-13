A Decade of Resilience: France Honors Victims of the 2015 Paris Attacks

France solemnly marked the 10th anniversary of the 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris, which resulted in the loss of 130 lives. The nation paid tribute with ceremonies that highlighted the enduring impact of these attacks and remembered the victims.

In emotional commemorations, the bells of Notre Dame cathedral sounded during events attended by survivors and victims' families, including President Macron. The tragedy, which unfolded on November 13, 2015, began with suicide bombers near Stade de France and continued with shootings at cafes and the Bataclan concert hall.

As names of the victims were read, the importance of remembering the lost lives was emphasized. Attendees, including Philippe Duperron, a father who lost his son in the Bataclan, inaugurated a remembrance garden. Despite reduced threats from groups like Islamic State, officials warned of ongoing radicalization risks within France.

(With inputs from agencies.)