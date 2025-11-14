Left Menu

Tragedy Over Croatia: Turkish Plane Crash Claims Pilot's Life

A Turkish-registered Air Tractor AT-802 crashed near Senj, Croatia, killing the pilot. The aircraft, often used in agriculture, disappeared from radar before reports emerged that it was on fire. No other passengers were onboard. The craft belonged to Turkey's forestry administration, and the fire was quickly extinguished.

A Turkey-registered plane has crashed in western Croatia, resulting in the pilot's death, according to local media sources. The incident involved an Air Tractor AT-802, which reportedly vanished from radar just before 5 p.m. local time, as confirmed by a statement from the Interior Ministry.

Around 20 minutes after losing radar contact, emergency services received information about a plane that was ablaze near the town of Senj along the Adriatic Sea coastline. The aircraft was en route from Rijeka to the Croatian capital, Zagreb, before heading back.

Typically utilized in agricultural or firefighting operations, this particular Air Tractor AT-802 was owned by Turkey's forestry administration, according to Croatia's HRT public broadcaster. Rescue teams recovered the pilot's body after extinguishing the fire, and no other individuals were aboard the flight.

