Celebrating the Legacy of Birsa Munda: A Tribute to a Tribal Hero

In a heartfelt tribute, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored Birsa Munda, the tribal freedom fighter, on the eve of his birth anniversary, highlighting his enduring legacy.

In an X post, Adityanath paid homage to 'Dharti Aba' Bhagwan Birsa Munda Ji, hailing him as a source of inspiration for respect and equality.

Remembered for leading a vital tribal uprising against British colonialists, Birsa Munda remains a respected martyr who died in custody at just 25. Adityanath also wished the state well on 'Janjatiye Gaurav Diwas'.

