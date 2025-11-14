Celebrating the Legacy of Birsa Munda: A Tribute to a Tribal Hero
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary. Munda, an eminent figure in the tribal uprising against the British, continues to inspire public awakening for respect and equality. Adityanath commemorated Munda and extended wishes for 'Janjatiye Gaurav Diwas'.
In a heartfelt tribute, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored Birsa Munda, the tribal freedom fighter, on the eve of his birth anniversary, highlighting his enduring legacy.
In an X post, Adityanath paid homage to 'Dharti Aba' Bhagwan Birsa Munda Ji, hailing him as a source of inspiration for respect and equality.
Remembered for leading a vital tribal uprising against British colonialists, Birsa Munda remains a respected martyr who died in custody at just 25. Adityanath also wished the state well on 'Janjatiye Gaurav Diwas'.
