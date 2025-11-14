Left Menu

Celebrating the Legacy of Birsa Munda: A Tribute to a Tribal Hero

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary. Munda, an eminent figure in the tribal uprising against the British, continues to inspire public awakening for respect and equality. Adityanath commemorated Munda and extended wishes for 'Janjatiye Gaurav Diwas'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-11-2025 09:20 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 09:20 IST
Celebrating the Legacy of Birsa Munda: A Tribute to a Tribal Hero
Birsa Munda
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt tribute, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored Birsa Munda, the tribal freedom fighter, on the eve of his birth anniversary, highlighting his enduring legacy.

In an X post, Adityanath paid homage to 'Dharti Aba' Bhagwan Birsa Munda Ji, hailing him as a source of inspiration for respect and equality.

Remembered for leading a vital tribal uprising against British colonialists, Birsa Munda remains a respected martyr who died in custody at just 25. Adityanath also wished the state well on 'Janjatiye Gaurav Diwas'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adam Hadwin Aims to Secure PGA Tour Card with Strong Start in Bermuda

Adam Hadwin Aims to Secure PGA Tour Card with Strong Start in Bermuda

 United Kingdom
2
Controversial Bill Aims to End H-1B Visa Program

Controversial Bill Aims to End H-1B Visa Program

 Global
3
Tamil Nadu Boosts Employee Benefits with DA Hike

Tamil Nadu Boosts Employee Benefits with DA Hike

 India
4
Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa Leads in Tarn Taran Bypoll Battle

Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa Leads in Tarn Taran Bypoll Battle

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025