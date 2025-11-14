Bach Meets Bach: A Journey Through Sports and Art in Guangzhou

On November 10, Dr. Thomas Bach, the Honorary President for Life of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), made a significant visit to Guangzhou. The visit was highlighted by his attendance at the 10th China Sports Art Exhibition and China Sports Culture Exhibition, where he reflected on his memorable experiences at the National Games over years.

Bach also visited the One Heung Kong Art Square, home to an art exhibition by renowned sculptor Yuan Xikun. At this exhibition, a notable event unfolded when Bach encountered a portrait sculpture depicting his likeness, crafted by Yuan. This moment, named 'Bach Meets Bach', was celebrated with a photo session, underscoring the artist's ability to capture the sports spirit through humanistic art.

In conversation with Guangzhou Daily, Bach expressed his enthusiasm for China's sporting scene, mentioning interactions with notable athletes like Tang Jiuhong and Wu Dajing. The launch of the One Heung Kong Champion Home platform, integrating sports spirit with artistic expression, marked a key highlight of his visit, foreshadowing a successful 15th National Games.

