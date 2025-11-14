Chadwick Boseman's Star Power: A Lasting Legacy on Hollywood Boulevard

In a poignant tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, the Hollywood Walk of Fame will unveil a posthumous star in his honor on November 20, according to People. The actor, who passed away at 43, will be remembered for his significant contributions to film and culture.

Director Ryan Coogler and actress Viola Davis, both of whom collaborated with Boseman on notable projects, are slated to speak at the ceremony. Boseman's wife, Simone Ledward-Boseman, will accept the accolade at 6904 Hollywood Blvd., as announced by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and reported by People.

Recognized for his powerful portrayals of historic Black figures, Boseman was posthumously nominated for an Academy Award in 2021 for his role in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.' His Hollywood Walk of Fame star recognizes a career defined by groundbreaking performances, from Jackie Robinson in '42' to the iconic Black Panther.

(With inputs from agencies.)