Left Menu

Chadwick Boseman's Star Power: A Lasting Legacy on Hollywood Boulevard

The late Chadwick Boseman will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in November, five years after his passing. The honor pays tribute to Boseman's impactful career, with speeches from Ryan Coogler and Viola Davis. Simone Ledward-Boseman will accept the accolade on his behalf.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 10:56 IST
Chadwick Boseman's Star Power: A Lasting Legacy on Hollywood Boulevard
Chadwick Boseman (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a poignant tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, the Hollywood Walk of Fame will unveil a posthumous star in his honor on November 20, according to People. The actor, who passed away at 43, will be remembered for his significant contributions to film and culture.

Director Ryan Coogler and actress Viola Davis, both of whom collaborated with Boseman on notable projects, are slated to speak at the ceremony. Boseman's wife, Simone Ledward-Boseman, will accept the accolade at 6904 Hollywood Blvd., as announced by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and reported by People.

Recognized for his powerful portrayals of historic Black figures, Boseman was posthumously nominated for an Academy Award in 2021 for his role in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.' His Hollywood Walk of Fame star recognizes a career defined by groundbreaking performances, from Jackie Robinson in '42' to the iconic Black Panther.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pacific Islands: Pioneering a Renewable Future

Pacific Islands: Pioneering a Renewable Future

 Australia
2
Asaduddin Owaisi-headed AIMIM leads in 3 Bihar seats -- Kochadhaman, Amour, Baisi: EC.

Asaduddin Owaisi-headed AIMIM leads in 3 Bihar seats -- Kochadhaman, Amour, ...

 India
3
Tariffs Wreak Havoc on Swiss Precision Machinery Sector

Tariffs Wreak Havoc on Swiss Precision Machinery Sector

 Global
4
Navigating the AI Detection Maze: Accuracy and Challenges

Navigating the AI Detection Maze: Accuracy and Challenges

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025