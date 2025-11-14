Gaur Gopal Das Unveils 'You Can Have It All': A Journey to Balance and Fulfillment
HarperCollins India will publish Gaur Gopal Das's new book, 'You Can Have It All', in December 2025. The book explores finding balance and fulfillment, blending personal reflections with narrative storytelling. It aims to help readers navigate life's complexities through the power of perspective.
HarperCollins India is set to release Gaur Gopal Das's upcoming book, 'You Can Have It All', in December 2025. Recognized as one of the most influential monks globally, Das's writings have touched millions. This new work promises a transformative framework for balancing ambition with fulfillment.
Das's book delves into profound life questions, exploring the possibility of having happiness, success, love, and peace without sacrificing personal identity. Written in his signature style, it serves as both a narrative and a reflective mirror, offering readers insight and self-compassion.
The book arrives with high expectations, given Das's past bestsellers and his global influence through motivational talks and digital content. 'You Can Have It All' encourages readers to find balance in a world of competing demands, making it a significant release for HarperCollins India.