Puerto Rican sensation Bad Bunny and Argentine hip-hop duo Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso dominated the Latin Grammy awards in Las Vegas, each taking home five accolades. Bad Bunny's win for Album of the Year with 'Debí Tirar Más Fotos' cements his place as an industry giant, while introducing Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso to international stardom.

This recognition bolsters Bad Bunny's reputation, setting the stage for his Super Bowl halftime performance, a cultural shift that has not been embraced by all, notably U.S. traditionalists including Donald Trump. The Latin music sector, burgeoning into a $1.4 billion market, shows its growing impact on U.S. music.

Bad Bunny, 31, is also in the running for six regular Grammy awards, marking him as the first Latin artist nominated in major categories concurrently. While he triumphed over established names like Alejandro Sanz and Gloria Estefan, other notable wins included Karol G's Song of the Year and Sanz's Record of the Year.

(With inputs from agencies.)