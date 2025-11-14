Left Menu

Bad Bunny’s Historic Sweep at Latin Grammys: A Cultural Milestone

Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny and Argentine duo Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso garnered five Latin Grammy awards each, with Bad Bunny establishing himself as an industry powerhouse and prepping for his Super Bowl halftime debut. The success highlights Latin music's influence in the global cultural landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 11:47 IST
Bad Bunny’s Historic Sweep at Latin Grammys: A Cultural Milestone
Bad Bunny

Puerto Rican sensation Bad Bunny and Argentine hip-hop duo Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso dominated the Latin Grammy awards in Las Vegas, each taking home five accolades. Bad Bunny's win for Album of the Year with 'Debí Tirar Más Fotos' cements his place as an industry giant, while introducing Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso to international stardom.

This recognition bolsters Bad Bunny's reputation, setting the stage for his Super Bowl halftime performance, a cultural shift that has not been embraced by all, notably U.S. traditionalists including Donald Trump. The Latin music sector, burgeoning into a $1.4 billion market, shows its growing impact on U.S. music.

Bad Bunny, 31, is also in the running for six regular Grammy awards, marking him as the first Latin artist nominated in major categories concurrently. While he triumphed over established names like Alejandro Sanz and Gloria Estefan, other notable wins included Karol G's Song of the Year and Sanz's Record of the Year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blaze in Thane's Mobile Tower Swiftly Contained

Blaze in Thane's Mobile Tower Swiftly Contained

 India
2
MRF Ltd's Financial Leap: Record Quarterly Profits Highlight Growth

MRF Ltd's Financial Leap: Record Quarterly Profits Highlight Growth

 India
3
NDA Secures Lead in Bihar: Triumph of Trust and Development

NDA Secures Lead in Bihar: Triumph of Trust and Development

 India
4
NDA Secures Decisive Victory in Bihar Elections; BJP Celebrates Dominance

NDA Secures Decisive Victory in Bihar Elections; BJP Celebrates Dominance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025