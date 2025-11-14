Baise: A Cultural and Scenic Wonderland Awaiting Global Visitors

The Guangxi Cultural and Tourism Development Conference 2025 is gearing up for a spectacular event in Baise at the end of November. This cultural extravaganza, organized by the People's Government of Baise City, eagerly invites both Chinese and international tourists to explore the city's breathtaking vistas and vibrant multicultural tapestry.

Baise, located at the intersection of Guangxi, Yunnan, and Guizhou provinces and sharing a border with Vietnam, is renowned for its natural wonders and diverse ethnic presence. Visitors can marvel at the city's world-class karst landscapes, including the Leye Dashiwei Sinkhole Group and the majestic Tongling Grand Canyon, among other natural marvels.

Cultural enthusiasts will be drawn to Baise's diverse ethnic heritage, with traditional festivals such as the Zhuang 'March 3rd' Song Festival and the Miao Tiaopo Festival. Visitors can also explore vibrant border trade markets and immerse themselves in both the local and neighboring Vietnamese cultures.

