Farah Khan Ali Condemns Media's Insensitivity Amid Personal Tragedies

Renowned jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali has openly criticized the media's insensitive handling of personal events in the lives of public figures. Her comments come in the wake of a leaked video involving superstar Dharmendra, which led to rampant speculation and misinformation regarding his health.

Ali, whose mother recently passed away, was dismayed by the media's focus on funeral specifics rather than offering condolences. She emphasized that celebrities and their families deserve privacy and empathy, condemning the harsh judgments and intrusive behaviors witnessed during such vulnerable moments.

In response to the speculative reports and videos circulating online, Ali urged the public and media to exercise restraint, compassion, and responsibility. Her critique was part of a broader call for respecting the dignity of individuals enduring personal hardships.

(With inputs from agencies.)