Farah Khan Ali Condemns Media's Insensitivity Amid Personal Tragedies

Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali criticized the media for its insensitive coverage of Dharmendra's hospitalization and her mother's funeral arrangements. She called for respect for public figures' privacy and highlighted the need for humanity and sensitivity in media reporting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 12:06 IST
Renowned jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali has openly criticized the media's insensitive handling of personal events in the lives of public figures. Her comments come in the wake of a leaked video involving superstar Dharmendra, which led to rampant speculation and misinformation regarding his health.

Ali, whose mother recently passed away, was dismayed by the media's focus on funeral specifics rather than offering condolences. She emphasized that celebrities and their families deserve privacy and empathy, condemning the harsh judgments and intrusive behaviors witnessed during such vulnerable moments.

In response to the speculative reports and videos circulating online, Ali urged the public and media to exercise restraint, compassion, and responsibility. Her critique was part of a broader call for respecting the dignity of individuals enduring personal hardships.

Blaze in Thane's Mobile Tower Swiftly Contained

MRF Ltd's Financial Leap: Record Quarterly Profits Highlight Growth

NDA Secures Lead in Bihar: Triumph of Trust and Development

NDA Secures Decisive Victory in Bihar Elections; BJP Celebrates Dominance

