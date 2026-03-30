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Political Tensions Ignite Ahead of Assam Elections: BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Symbolic Disrespect

As Assam gears up for its 2026 Assembly Elections, BJP's Nitin Nabin accused Congress's Rahul Gandhi of belittling Assam's emblematic 'Gamosa.' This allegation, emerging during a Morigaon rally, adds to mounting political clashes. BJP's Ajanta Neog expressed strong confidence in the party's electoral success, citing Assam's trust in their governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:53 IST
Political Tensions Ignite Ahead of Assam Elections: BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Symbolic Disrespect
BJP national president Nitin Nabin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

As the Assam Assembly Elections 2026 approach, political tensions have surfaced with BJP's national president, Nitin Nabin, alleging that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi disrespected Assam's traditional symbol, the 'Gamosa'. Speaking at a rally in Morigaon, Nabin emphasized that the people of Assam would 'punish' those who disrespect symbols of the state's honor during the upcoming elections.

Highlighting an incident on Republic Day, Nabin accused Gandhi of removing the Gamosa after it was presented to him, pointing out the contrast in Gandhi's adherence to symbolic attire when visiting religious places. The allegation remains unaddressed by the Congress as election-related rhetoric continues to intensify.

Earlier, Assam Finance Minister and BJP candidate Ajanta Neog expressed optimism about the party's prospects in the forthcoming elections, noting a surge in public trust due to the BJP's developmental initiatives over the past five years. As the state braces for electoral contestation, the BJP aims for a third term while Congress strives to dethrone them.

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