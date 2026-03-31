DMK's Quest to Champion Tamil Nadu's Self-Respect

Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, has declared that the DMK, along with Chief Minister M K Stalin, will illustrate their prowess as the true leaders in the approaching April 23 elections.

During a rally in Pappireddipatti, Udhayanidhi accused the AIADMK of assisting the BJP in establishing a base within the state. He described the forthcoming election as a contest between Tamil Nadu's heritage of self-respect and central government influence.

He rallied supporters by posing questions about Tamil Nadu's autonomy from Delhi, receiving enthusiastic support from the crowd. The rally highlighted the DMK's commitment to preserving the state's independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)