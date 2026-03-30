BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Refutes Allegations of Disrespect Towards Biju Patnaik

In a political controversy, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has refuted accusations of disrespect towards the late Biju Patnaik, former Odisha Chief Minister, insisting he has always maintained high regard for the leader. This comes amid accusations from Odisha's political figures reacting strongly to Dubey's contentious comments.

Dubey had suggested that Biju Patnaik was involved with the CIA during the 1960s war with China, a claim that the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) labeled as unfounded and disrespectful. The BJD staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha, expressing staunch opposition to Dubey's remarks, which they deemed slanderous.

BJD chief Naveen Patnaik and BJP's national vice-president Baijayant Panda defended Biju Patnaik's legacy, highlighting his undeniable patriotism and multifaceted contributions to India's independence and development. Despite the backlash, Dubey maintains his narrative focused on the Nehru-Gandhi family's historical actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)