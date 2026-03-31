DMK's Quest for Victory in Tamil Nadu: A Battle for Self-Respect

In a dynamic address at a rally in Pappireddipatti district, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin asserted that the DMK would reaffirm its stature as the true leader of the state under the stewardship of Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Udhayanidhi took a critical stance against AIADMK, accusing them of being instrumental in BJP's attempts to establish a presence in the region. He underlined the upcoming election as a critical contest between the local politics of self-respect and external forces.

The Deputy Chief Minister rallied the crowd with a fervent call to action, urging them to demonstrate that Tamil Nadu remains the land of integrity, free from external dominance and subservient political groups. The audience responded with enthusiastic affirmations.

(With inputs from agencies.)